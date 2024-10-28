A Closer Look at 36 Analyst Recommendations For Walmart

In the last three months, 36 analysts have published ratings on Walmart (NYSE:WMT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 20 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 6 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 8 12 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Walmart and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $84.31, accompanied by a high estimate of $98.00 and a low estimate of $73.00. Observing a 9.71% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $76.85.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Walmart by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $90.00 $81.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $87.00 $86.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $85.00 $82.00 Dean Rosenblum Bernstein Announces Outperform $95.00 - Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $90.00 $81.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $86.00 $82.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $92.00 $81.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $92.00 $82.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $90.00 $82.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $98.00 $75.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $89.00 $76.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Buy $95.00 - Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $88.00 $81.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $80.00 $78.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $81.00 $75.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $83.00 $77.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $85.00 $80.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $81.00 $73.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $76.00 $64.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $83.00 $81.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $81.00 $74.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $78.00 $74.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Raises Buy $81.00 $71.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $81.00 $75.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Overweight $78.00 $66.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $80.00 $74.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $83.00 $81.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $82.00 $75.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $82.00 $75.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $73.00 $71.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $70.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Walmart. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Walmart compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Walmart's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Walmart's market position.

Stay up to date on Walmart analyst ratings.

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Understanding the Numbers: Walmart's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Walmart displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.77%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Walmart's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walmart's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Walmart's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.77%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Walmart's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.73, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

