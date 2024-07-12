A Closer Look at 30 Analyst Recommendations For Workday

30 analysts have shared their evaluations of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 16 5 0 2 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 1 2M Ago 7 14 5 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Workday, revealing an average target of $282.63, a high estimate of $350.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.87%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Workday's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $262.00 $280.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Sell $190.00 $190.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $275.00 $325.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $350.00 $350.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Lowers Outperform $301.00 $321.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Sell $190.00 $190.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $255.00 $293.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $240.00 $280.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $300.00 $310.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $286.00 $316.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $300.00 $338.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $325.00 $350.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $285.00 $300.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $255.00 $280.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $300.00 $350.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $330.00 $350.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Buy $290.00 $330.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $255.00 $300.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $270.00 $305.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Hold $250.00 $290.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $325.00 $330.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $300.00 $310.00 Mark Marcon Baird Lowers Outperform $265.00 $316.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $300.00 $320.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Buy $280.00 $325.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $275.00 $330.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $280.00 $330.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $310.00 $330.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $320.00 $350.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Workday. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Workday compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Workday's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Workday's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Workday

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. Founded in 2005, Workday now employs over 18,000 employees.

A Deep Dive into Workday's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Workday's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.17%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Workday's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Workday's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.32%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, Workday adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

