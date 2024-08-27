A Closer Look at 30 Analyst Recommendations For SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been analyzed by 30 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 24 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 10 0 1 2M Ago 0 1 8 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 5 0 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $33.53, a high estimate of $71.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average represents a 28.98% decrease from the previous average price target of $47.21.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive SolarEdge Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Levy Truist Securities Maintains Hold $20.00 $20.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $25.00 $40.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $19.00 $25.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $35.00 $37.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $41.00 $46.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Lowers Buy $35.00 $50.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $25.00 $31.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $23.00 $27.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $25.00 $29.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $20.00 $28.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $24.00 $36.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $27.00 $38.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $28.00 $60.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $27.00 $55.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $29.00 $25.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Neutral $31.00 $29.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $50.00 $49.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $36.00 $56.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $37.00 $37.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $37.00 $71.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Announces Neutral $29.00 - Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $62.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $25.00 $49.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $25.00 $53.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $83.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $46.00 $72.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $38.00 $58.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $49.00 $59.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $59.00 $73.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $71.00 $71.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SolarEdge Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SolarEdge Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of SolarEdge Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into SolarEdge Technologies's Background

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

SolarEdge Technologies: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, SolarEdge Technologies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -73.23% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SolarEdge Technologies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -49.29%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SolarEdge Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SolarEdge Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.35.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

