A Closer Look at 3 Analyst Recommendations For ThredUp

Ratings for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) were provided by 3 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ThredUp, presenting an average target of $3.0, a high estimate of $3.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 18.26%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive ThredUp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $3.00 $3.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $3.00 $5.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $3.00 $3.00

ThredUp Inc is an online resale platform for women and kids apparel, shoes, and accessories. It generates revenue from items that are sold to buyers through the website, mobile app, and RaaS partners. Geographically, the majority of the company's revenue is generated from United States.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: ThredUp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.51%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ThredUp's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ThredUp's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -15.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): ThredUp's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.87%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.9.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

