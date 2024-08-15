A Closer Look at 28 Analyst Recommendations For Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been analyzed by 28 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 17 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 5 2 0 0 2M Ago 3 9 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $185.0, a high estimate of $235.00, and a low estimate of $128.00. This current average has increased by 6.54% from the previous average price target of $173.65.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Sarepta Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $181.00 $182.00 David Hoang Citigroup Lowers Neutral $160.00 $176.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $152.00 $167.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $200.00 $205.00 Gavin Clark-Gartner Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $179.00 $185.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $203.00 $226.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Announces Outperform $182.00 - Biren Amin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $205.00 $205.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 David Hoang Citigroup Raises Neutral $176.00 $172.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $200.00 $165.00 Gavin Clark-Gartner Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $185.00 $139.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Raises Outperform $200.00 $170.00 Mani Foroohar Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $230.00 $165.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $165.00 $165.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $157.00 $157.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $128.00 $128.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $182.00 $142.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $226.00 $185.00 Brian Skorney Baird Raises Outperform $200.00 $170.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $213.00 $166.00 Gil Blum Needham Raises Buy $235.00 $166.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $170.00 $170.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $170.00 $170.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $157.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $142.00 $157.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $166.00 $166.00

Discovering Sarepta Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's strategy involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Most of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

Understanding the Numbers: Sarepta Therapeutics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Sarepta Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 38.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Sarepta Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sarepta Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.19%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.27.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

