A Closer Look at 25 Analyst Recommendations For Edwards Lifesciences

25 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 13 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 9 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $81.0, with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. Experiencing a 14.84% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $95.12.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Edwards Lifesciences is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $70.00 $76.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Buy $77.00 $83.00 Matthew Taylor Jefferies Lowers Hold $70.00 $85.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $71.00 $82.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Lowers Neutral $75.00 $90.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Lowers Overweight $80.00 $90.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $80.00 $90.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Lowers Overweight $90.00 $101.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $91.00 $107.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Lowers Hold $70.00 $100.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $90.00 $99.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $76.00 $91.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $85.00 $103.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $85.00 $101.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $82.00 $110.00 Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Hold $70.00 $85.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $90.00 $100.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $77.00 $85.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $73.00 $88.00 Travis Steed B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $75.00 $105.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $72.00 $105.00 David Rescott Baird Lowers Neutral $70.00 $102.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $110.00 $105.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $106.00 $105.00

Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. It has established itself as a leader across key products, including surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter valve technologies, surgical clips, and catheters. The firm derives about 55% of its total sales from outside the US.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Edwards Lifesciences showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.98% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Edwards Lifesciences's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.03%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Edwards Lifesciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.69%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Edwards Lifesciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

