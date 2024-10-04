A Closer Look at 24 Analyst Recommendations For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Throughout the last three months, 24 analysts have evaluated Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 15 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 6 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 7 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $1194.29, a high estimate of $1300.00, and a low estimate of $1000.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $1151.54, the current average has increased by 3.71%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1260.00 $1252.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $1252.00 $1282.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $1300.00 $1300.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Maintains Buy $1200.00 $1200.00 David Risinger Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $1077.00 $1175.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $1200.00 $1200.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $1282.00 $1282.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $1015.00 $1015.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $1015.00 $1015.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1282.00 $1250.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $1250.00 $1250.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $1242.00 $1166.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1200.00 $1150.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1240.00 $1232.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $1300.00 $1180.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1200.00 $1125.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $1220.00 $1200.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Raises Buy $1200.00 $1135.00 Tyler Van Buren TD Cowen Raises Buy $1200.00 $1030.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $1000.00 $925.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $1166.00 $1000.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $1180.00 $1040.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $1182.00 $1183.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $1200.00 $1050.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including Eylea, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Dupixent in immunology; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and CRISPR-based gene editing (Intellia).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.32%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 40.38% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.19% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

