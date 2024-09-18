A Closer Look at 24 Analyst Recommendations For Micron Technology

In the preceding three months, 24 analysts have released ratings for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 12 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 8 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $158.12, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $67.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $157.12, the current average has increased by 0.64%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Micron Technology's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $175.00 $190.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $135.00 $153.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Buy $150.00 $175.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $140.00 Karl Ackerman Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Underperform $67.00 $140.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Lowers Outperform $125.00 $160.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $140.00 $150.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Positive $175.00 $185.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $145.00 $165.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $165.00 $160.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $153.00 $155.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $180.00 $130.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $158.00 $138.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $170.00 $170.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $150.00 $130.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $225.00 $225.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $160.00 $150.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $150.00 $120.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $225.00 $225.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $140.00 $130.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $175.00 $150.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $172.00 $150.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Outperform $160.00 $130.00 Chris Caso Wolfe Research Raises Outperform $200.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Micron Technology. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Micron Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Micron Technology's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Micron Technology's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Micron Technology: A Closer Look

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Micron Technology: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Micron Technology showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 81.53% as of 31 May, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.87%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Micron Technology's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.75%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Micron Technology's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.31.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

