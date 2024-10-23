A Closer Look at 23 Analyst Recommendations For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

23 analysts have shared their evaluations of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 15 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 6 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $1185.96, accompanied by a high estimate of $1300.00 and a low estimate of $1015.00. Highlighting a 0.1% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $1187.13.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $1015.00 $1015.00 Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Overweight $1080.00 $1220.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $1050.00 $1200.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $1260.00 $1260.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $1137.00 $1200.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1260.00 $1252.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $1252.00 $1282.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $1300.00 $1300.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Maintains Buy $1200.00 $1200.00 David Risinger Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $1077.00 $1175.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $1200.00 $1200.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $1282.00 $1282.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $1015.00 $1015.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $1015.00 $1015.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1282.00 $1250.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $1250.00 $1250.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $1242.00 $1166.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1200.00 $1150.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1240.00 $1232.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $1300.00 $1180.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1200.00 $1125.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $1220.00 $1200.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Raises Buy $1200.00 $1135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: A Closer Look

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including Eylea, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Dupixent in immunology; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and CRISPR-based gene editing (Intellia).

Financial Milestones: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.32%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 40.38%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.19%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

