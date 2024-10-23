A Closer Look at 19 Analyst Recommendations For Snap

Ratings for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) were provided by 19 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 13 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 7 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $12.26, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Experiencing a 13.96% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $14.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Snap. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Boone JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $17.00 - Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Hold $11.00 $13.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $14.00 $15.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $8.00 $8.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $8.00 $8.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Announces Neutral $11.00 - Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Maintains Neutral $14.00 $14.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $8.00 - Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Neutral $11.00 $16.00 Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $14.00 $17.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $13.00 $16.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $14.00 $15.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $12.00 $16.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $12.00 $15.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Hold $13.00 $16.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $12.00 $15.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $11.00 $13.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Snap. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Snap compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Snap's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Snap's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Snap analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Snap

Snap is a technology company best known for its marquis social media application Snapchat, a visual messaging application that has amassed hundreds of millions of users. The app was initially only used to communicate with family and friends through photographs and short videos (known as "Snaps"). Users can now enjoy augmented reality, or AR, lenses, content from famous creators and celebrities, updates about local events, and more. Although the app offers a paid subscription option with premium features, advertising sales produce most of the app's revenue. The firm also sells wearable devices called AR Spectacles, which can capture photos and videos overlayed with AR lenses, but these make up a small portion of Snap's overall sales.

Breaking Down Snap's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Snap's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -20.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snap's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snap's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Snap's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.05, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

