A Closer Look at 19 Analyst Recommendations For Atlassian

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) has been analyzed by 19 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 10 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 7 5 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Atlassian, presenting an average target of $242.58, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. This current average has increased by 16.07% from the previous average price target of $209.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Atlassian. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $300.00 $280.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $300.00 $250.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Announces Overweight $260.00 - Adam Tindle Raymond James Raises Outperform $250.00 $200.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $240.00 $200.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $265.00 $225.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $270.00 $230.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $255.00 $177.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $250.00 $175.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Hold $200.00 $160.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Neutral $200.00 $175.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $280.00 $240.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $255.00 $225.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $205.00 $180.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $200.00 $190.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $224.00 $216.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $225.00 $200.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Announces Outperform $200.00 - Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $230.00 $230.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Atlassian. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Atlassian compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Atlassian's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Atlassian's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Atlassian

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney.

Breaking Down Atlassian's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Atlassian's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.48% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Atlassian's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.42%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlassian's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -12.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlassian's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Atlassian's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.21. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

