A Closer Look at 19 Analyst Recommendations For Applied Mat

Throughout the last three months, 19 analysts have evaluated Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 4 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $247.63, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $185.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $231.95, the current average has increased by 6.76%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Applied Mat by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $240.00 $250.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $290.00 $260.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $275.00 $240.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $300.00 $255.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $280.00 $255.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $225.00 $165.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $240.00 $240.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $260.00 $260.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $255.00 $250.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Outperform $235.00 $225.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Raises Buy $250.00 $245.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $240.00 $230.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $255.00 $250.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $240.00 $230.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $245.00 $225.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $222.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Neutral $185.00 $160.00 Brian Chin Stifel Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Lowers Hold $210.00 $215.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Applied Mat. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Applied Mat compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Applied Mat's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Applied Mat's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Applied Mat's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Applied Mat displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.24%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Applied Mat's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.33.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

