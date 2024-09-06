A Closer Look at 18 Analyst Recommendations For Zeta Global Holdings

Throughout the last three months, 18 analysts have evaluated Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Zeta Global Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $26.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 24.85% increase from the previous average price target of $21.09.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Zeta Global Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $35.00 $32.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $28.00 $20.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Overweight $28.00 $18.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $32.00 $22.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $30.00 $24.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $29.00 $23.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $28.00 $20.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $30.00 $23.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $29.00 $20.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $18.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $18.50 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Announces Buy $23.00 - Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $20.00 $18.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $20.00 $17.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Announces Outperform $20.00 - Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Zeta Global Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zeta Global Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Zeta Global Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Zeta Global Holdings's market standing.

Unveiling the Story Behind Zeta Global Holdings

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail. Its Zeta Marketing Platform, or ZMP, is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP can analyze billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing.

Zeta Global Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Zeta Global Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 32.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -12.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zeta Global Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zeta Global Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zeta Global Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.85. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

