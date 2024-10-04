A Closer Look at 18 Analyst Recommendations For Global Payments

Ratings for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) were provided by 18 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 11 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 5 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $140.33, a high estimate of $194.00, and a low estimate of $111.00. This current average represents a 5.0% decrease from the previous average price target of $147.72.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Global Payments by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $143.00 $158.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $120.00 $145.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $122.00 $126.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $156.00 $164.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $194.00 $204.00 Gus Gala Monness, Crespi, Hardt Lowers Buy $155.00 $165.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Buy $122.00 $125.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Lowers Overweight $135.00 $145.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $130.00 $130.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Positive $147.00 $147.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Neutral $118.00 $111.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $158.00 $172.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $130.00 $145.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $111.00 $119.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $126.00 $124.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $147.00 $157.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $172.00 $172.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $140.00 $150.00

About Global Payments

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares. The merger added issuer processing operations.

Breaking Down Global Payments's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Global Payments displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Global Payments's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.59%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global Payments's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global Payments's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.81.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

