A Closer Look at 18 Analyst Recommendations For FTAI Aviation

18 analysts have shared their evaluations of FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $115.44, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 22.4% from the previous average price target of $94.31.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andre Madrid BTIG Announces Buy $140.00 - Andre Madrid BTIG Announces Buy $140.00 - Josh Sullivan Benchmark Raises Buy $150.00 $100.00 Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $140.00 $105.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $110.00 $80.00 Frank Galanti Stifel Raises Buy $132.00 $69.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $132.00 $90.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Hillary Cacanando Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Outperform $120.00 $110.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $105.00 $85.00 Christian Wetherbee Citigroup Raises Buy $99.00 $81.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $85.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Hillary Cacanando Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $90.00 $84.00

FTAI Aviation Ltd is a aerospace company .It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: FTAI Aviation's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 61.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: FTAI Aviation's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -51.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FTAI Aviation's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -185.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): FTAI Aviation's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.89%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: FTAI Aviation's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 44.34. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

