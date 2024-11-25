A Closer Look at 18 Analyst Recommendations For Five Below

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 18 analysts have published ratings on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 11 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 5 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $96.06, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average has decreased by 1.21% from the previous average price target of $97.24.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Five Below. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $95.00 $102.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $88.00 $87.00 Melanie Nunez B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $75.00 $98.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $104.00 $100.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Raises Neutral $90.00 $85.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Maintains Neutral $85.00 $85.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $125.00 $102.00 Melanie Nunez B of A Securities Raises Neutral $98.00 $87.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Hold $100.00 - Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Underweight $95.00 $89.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $102.00 $120.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Lowers Overweight $106.00 $115.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $106.00 $124.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $87.00 $89.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $89.00 $86.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $95.00 $101.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $102.00 $108.00 Melanie Nunez B of A Securities Raises Neutral $87.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Five Below. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Five Below compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Five Below's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Five Below's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Five Below analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Five Below

Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise.

Five Below's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Five Below showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.37% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Five Below's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.98% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Five Below's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.07%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Five Below's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.83%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Five Below's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.18.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FIVE

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2022 Keybanc Upgrades Sector Weight Overweight Jan 2022 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FIVE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.