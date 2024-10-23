A Closer Look at 17 Analyst Recommendations For Carlyle Group

In the preceding three months, 17 analysts have released ratings for Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $52.0, a high estimate of $78.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.73% increase from the previous average price target of $50.13.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Carlyle Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $50.00 $44.00 Brent Dilts UBS Raises Neutral $54.00 $43.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $78.00 $64.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $47.00 $45.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $46.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $42.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $50.00 $46.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $42.00 - Nicholas Watts Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $55.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $53.00 $55.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Hold $42.00 $41.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $55.00 $52.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $46.00 $51.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $64.00 $69.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $44.00 $46.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $46.00 $48.00

The Carlyle Group is one of the world's largest alternative-asset managers, with $434.6 billion in total AUM, including $307.3 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of June 2024. The company has three core business segments: private equity, which includes private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources funds (accounting for 34% of fee-earning AUM and 58% of base management fees during 2023), global credit (51% and 27%) and investment solutions (15% and 15%). The firm primarily serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Carlyle operates through 29 offices across five continents, serving more than 2,900 active carry fund investors from 88 countries.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Carlyle Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 68.82% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Carlyle Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carlyle Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carlyle Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.1, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

