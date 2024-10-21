A Closer Look at 16 Analyst Recommendations For Tractor Supply

In the last three months, 16 analysts have published ratings on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Tractor Supply, presenting an average target of $298.12, a high estimate of $335.00, and a low estimate of $260.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.07% from the previous average price target of $286.47.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Tractor Supply is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $335.00 $300.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $290.00 $260.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $325.00 $293.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $332.00 $300.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $325.00 $295.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $300.00 $300.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Buy $315.00 - Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $260.00 $250.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $280.00 $290.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Neutral $270.00 $270.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $293.00 $289.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $300.00 $305.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $305.00 $305.00

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company targets recreational farmers and ranchers and has little exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations. Currently, the company operates 2,254 of its namesake banners in 49 states, including 81 Orscheln Farm and Home stores (rebranded as Tractor Supply), along with 205 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores. Stores are generally concentrated in rural communities, as opposed to urban and suburban areas. In fiscal 2023, revenue consisted primarily of livestock, equine & agriculture (27%), companion animal (25%), and seasonal & recreation (22%).

Financial Milestones: Tractor Supply's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Tractor Supply displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.48%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tractor Supply's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tractor Supply's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 19.2%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tractor Supply's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.4%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, Tractor Supply adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

