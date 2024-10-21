A Closer Look at 16 Analyst Recommendations For BlackRock

Throughout the last three months, 16 analysts have evaluated BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 11 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 7 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $1023.88, a high estimate of $1245.00, and a low estimate of $864.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.17% from the previous average price target of $964.36.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BlackRock. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $914.00 $864.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $1120.00 $1010.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $1040.00 $995.00 Mike Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $1245.00 $1150.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Buy $1077.00 $960.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1070.00 $1000.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $1010.00 $990.00 Mike Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $1150.00 $1036.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $995.00 $945.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $1040.00 $960.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $864.00 $774.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $1000.00 - Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $990.00 $985.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $945.00 $920.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Announces Overweight $985.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $937.00 $912.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BlackRock. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BlackRock compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for BlackRock's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into BlackRock's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into BlackRock's Background

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $11.475 trillion in assets under management at the end of September 2024. Its product mix is fairly diverse, with 55% of managed assets in equity strategies, 26% in fixed income, 9% in multi-asset classes, 7% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

Breaking Down BlackRock's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: BlackRock displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 31.11%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlackRock's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.75%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlackRock's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BlackRock's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.29.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

