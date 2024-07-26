A Closer Look at 15 Analyst Recommendations For Universal Health Servs

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Universal Health Servs (NYSE:UHS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 8 4 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 4 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Universal Health Servs, revealing an average target of $197.27, a high estimate of $256.00, and a low estimate of $162.00. Marking an increase of 9.9%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $179.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Universal Health Servs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Hold $220.00 $183.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $219.00 $162.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $256.00 $198.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $200.00 $200.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $162.00 $162.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $198.00 $189.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $162.00 $162.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $162.00 $162.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $162.00 $162.00 Michael Ha Baird Raises Outperform $236.00 $198.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Neutral $186.00 $182.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Neutral $198.00 - A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $226.00 $189.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $189.00 $183.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Hold $183.00 $181.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Universal Health Servs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Universal Health Servs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Universal Health Servs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Universal Health Servs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Universal Health Servs analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Universal Health Servs

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two key segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers.

Understanding the Numbers: Universal Health Servs's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Universal Health Servs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Universal Health Servs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.81% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Health Servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.22%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Universal Health Servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.87%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Universal Health Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.85, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UHS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 UBS Maintains Sell Mar 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Seaport Global Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for UHS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.