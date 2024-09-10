A Closer Look at 15 Analyst Recommendations For UnitedHealth Group

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 7 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated UnitedHealth Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $615.13, accompanied by a high estimate of $680.00 and a low estimate of $591.00. This current average has increased by 6.99% from the previous average price target of $574.93.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of UnitedHealth Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Buy $680.00 $640.00 David Toung Argus Research Raises Buy $600.00 $570.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Buy $601.00 $546.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $604.00 $560.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $630.00 $525.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $640.00 $600.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $615.00 $555.00 David Windley Jefferies Raises Buy $647.00 $481.00 Michael Ha Baird Raises Outperform $640.00 $597.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $615.00 $595.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to UnitedHealth Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of UnitedHealth Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of UnitedHealth Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know UnitedHealth Group Better

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Key Indicators: UnitedHealth Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining UnitedHealth Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.61% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: UnitedHealth Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UnitedHealth Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

