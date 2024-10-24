A Closer Look at 15 Analyst Recommendations For Lam Research

Analysts' ratings for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $817.47, a high estimate of $1200.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Experiencing a 7.58% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $884.47.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Lam Research among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $88.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $110.00 $105.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $880.00 $1000.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $1000.00 $1200.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $950.00 $1050.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $774.00 $929.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $893.00 $990.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $1150.00 $1250.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $990.00 $1025.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Raises Buy $1050.00 $1000.00 Sidney Ho Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $950.00 $1100.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $1200.00 $1200.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $1000.00 $1100.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $1130.00 $1130.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lam Research. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lam Research compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Lam Research's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Lam Research's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Lam Research Better

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Financial Milestones: Lam Research's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Lam Research's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lam Research's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.51%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Lam Research's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.58, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

