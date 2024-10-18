A Closer Look at 15 Analyst Recommendations For FTAI Aviation

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 15 analysts have published ratings on FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 4 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $132.73, with a high estimate of $156.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 23.95% increase from the previous average price target of $107.08.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of FTAI Aviation among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $148.00 $140.00 Devin Ryan Jefferies Raises Buy $155.00 $140.00 Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Raises Buy $156.00 $118.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Outperform $143.00 $120.00 Andre Madrid BTIG Announces Buy $140.00 - Andre Madrid BTIG Announces Buy $140.00 - Josh Sullivan Benchmark Raises Buy $150.00 $100.00 Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $140.00 $105.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $110.00 $80.00 Frank Galanti Stifel Raises Buy $132.00 $69.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $132.00 $90.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Hillary Cacanando Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Outperform $120.00 $110.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to FTAI Aviation. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FTAI Aviation compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of FTAI Aviation's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of FTAI Aviation's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on FTAI Aviation analyst ratings.

Delving into FTAI Aviation's Background

FTAI Aviation Ltd is a aerospace company .It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

FTAI Aviation: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: FTAI Aviation's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 61.69%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -51.44%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): FTAI Aviation's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -185.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): FTAI Aviation's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: FTAI Aviation's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 44.34, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

