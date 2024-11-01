A Closer Look at 14 Analyst Recommendations For Parker Hannifin

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $677.14, a high estimate of $788.00, and a low estimate of $520.00. This current average has increased by 8.17% from the previous average price target of $626.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Parker Hannifin by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $710.00 $695.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $715.00 $665.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $725.00 $640.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $788.00 $673.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $710.00 $640.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $703.00 $650.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $691.00 $633.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Hold $520.00 $500.00 Tim Thein Raymond James Raises Outperform $650.00 $610.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $656.00 $620.00 Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $645.00 $595.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $640.00 $600.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $673.00 $621.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $654.00 $622.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Parker Hannifin. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Parker Hannifin compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Parker Hannifin's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Parker Hannifin's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Parker Hannifin's Background

Parker Hannifin is an industrial conglomerate operating through two segments: diversified industrial, which serves a variety of end markets, and aerospace systems, which sells engine and actuation components. The diversified industrial segment consists of six groups, including engineered materials (sealing devices), filtration (filters and systems monitoring and removing contaminants from liquids and gases), fluid connectors (valves, couplings, and other fittings), instrumentation (flow manufacturing components and fluid control applications), and motion systems (hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components in industrial machinery and equipment). The segment boasts 17,100 independent distributors, and about 40% of its business occurs outside the United States.

Parker Hannifin: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Parker Hannifin showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.78% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Parker Hannifin's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.13% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Parker Hannifin's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.63%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Parker Hannifin's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, Parker Hannifin faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

