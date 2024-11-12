A Closer Look at 14 Analyst Recommendations For EOG Resources

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 14 analysts have published ratings on EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $142.5, a high estimate of $167.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.87%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive EOG Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $135.00 $115.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $150.00 $157.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $145.00 $145.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $140.00 $150.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $137.00 $144.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $135.00 $140.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $145.00 $150.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $115.00 $130.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $154.00 $167.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $132.00 $134.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $135.00 $143.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $158.00 $159.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $167.00 $166.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $147.00 $154.00

EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several US shale plays, primarily in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford. At the end of 2023, it reported net proven reserves of 4.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 985,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 at a ratio of 71% oil and natural gas liquids and 29% natural gas.

Breaking Down EOG Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: EOG Resources's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.06%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: EOG Resources's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 28.53%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EOG Resources's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.7% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EOG Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.66%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: EOG Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

