A Closer Look at 14 Analyst Recommendations For Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 3 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $400.5, a high estimate of $444.00, and a low estimate of $300.00. Marking an increase of 2.41%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $391.08.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Royall JP Morgan Raises Underweight $337.00 $300.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $410.00 $410.00 Anthony Bonadio Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $425.00 $415.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $410.00 $410.00 Irene Nattel RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $403.00 $393.00 John Royall JP Morgan Raises Neutral $300.00 $298.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $410.00 $410.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $444.00 $420.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $435.00 $410.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $410.00 $410.00 Irene Nattel RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $393.00 $393.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $410.00 $410.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $410.00 $405.00 Charles Cerankosky Northcoast Research Announces Buy $410.00 -

Casey's serves as the nation's third-largest convenience store chain with its more than 2,600 locations primarily positioned in the Midwest United States. About half of Casey's stores are located in rural towns with populations under 5,000. While fueling stations serve as a key traffic generator, about two thirds of the company's gross profit stems from in-store sales of grocery items, prepared meals, and general merchandise. Casey's owns more than 90% of its stores and operates most of its warehousing and distribution processes internally.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Casey's General Stores's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.91%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Casey's General Stores's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.4% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Casey's General Stores's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.81% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Casey's General Stores's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.51, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

