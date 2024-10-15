A Closer Look at 13 Analyst Recommendations For Texas Roadhouse

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Texas Roadhouse, revealing an average target of $188.08, a high estimate of $202.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $180.15, the current average has increased by 4.4%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Texas Roadhouse. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $200.00 $195.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $202.00 $196.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $201.00 $192.00 Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Raises Buy $195.00 $190.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $180.00 $184.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $176.00 $170.00 Peter Saleh BTIG Raises Buy $190.00 $175.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $195.00 $175.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $155.00 $145.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $196.00 $185.00 Jon Tower Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $165.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $190.00 $180.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Texas Roadhouse. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Texas Roadhouse compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Texas Roadhouse's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Texas Roadhouse Inc is a restaurant company operating predominately in the casual dining segment. The company's operating segment includes Texas Roadhouse; Bubba's 33 and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Texas Roadhouse segment.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Texas Roadhouse showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.51% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Texas Roadhouse's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.96% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Roadhouse's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.73%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Roadhouse's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.22%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Texas Roadhouse's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.64, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

