A Closer Look at 13 Analyst Recommendations For Morgan Stanley

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 9 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $123.62, a high estimate of $142.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.64% from the previous average price target of $110.73.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Morgan Stanley among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $138.00 $121.00 Saul Martinez HSBC Raises Hold $131.00 $128.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $135.00 $105.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $142.00 $107.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $122.00 $108.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $107.00 $95.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $121.00 $106.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $135.00 $121.00 Daniel Fannon Jefferies Raises Buy $135.00 $120.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $112.00 $102.00 Saul Martinez HSBC Announces Buy $118.00 - Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $106.00 $105.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $105.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Morgan Stanley. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Morgan Stanley compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Morgan Stanley's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Morgan Stanley's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Morgan Stanley Better

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 30% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $5 trillion of client assets as well as around 80,000 employees at the end of 2023.

Understanding the Numbers: Morgan Stanley's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Morgan Stanley's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.47%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Morgan Stanley's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.12% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Morgan Stanley's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, Morgan Stanley faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

