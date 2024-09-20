A Closer Look at 13 Analyst Recommendations For IQVIA Hldgs

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of IQVIA Hldgs (NYSE:IQV), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $265.92, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $230.00. Marking an increase of 2.28%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $260.00.

A clear picture of IQVIA Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Neutral $256.00 $251.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Announces Outperform $275.00 - Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Overweight $288.00 $260.00 David Windley Jefferies Lowers Hold $242.00 $266.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $280.00 $270.00 Dan Brennan UBS Raises Buy $300.00 $295.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Buy $300.00 $292.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $270.00 $230.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $275.00 $255.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Neutral $251.00 $235.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Neutral $235.00 $241.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $230.00 $250.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $255.00 $275.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to IQVIA Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of IQVIA Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for IQVIA Hldgs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

IQVIA is the result of the 2016 merger of Quintiles, a leading global contract research organization, and IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider. The research and development segment focuses primarily on providing outsourced late-stage clinical trials for pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic firms. The technology and analytics segment provides aggregated information and technology services to clients in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, providers, payers, and policymakers, as well as data and analytics capabilities for clinical trials, including virtual trials. The company also has a small contract sales business.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, IQVIA Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.31% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): IQVIA Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.56%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): IQVIA Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.37%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: IQVIA Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.0, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

