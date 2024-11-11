A Closer Look at 13 Analyst Recommendations For HF Sinclair

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $52.15, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. This current average represents a 8.38% decrease from the previous average price target of $56.92.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of HF Sinclair by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $42.00 $44.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Buy $55.00 $58.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $57.00 $66.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $50.00 $53.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $53.00 $54.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $44.00 $53.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $53.00 $57.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $51.00 $60.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $49.00 $58.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $57.00 $63.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $53.00 $55.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $54.00 $60.00 John Royall JP Morgan Raises Neutral $60.00 $59.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to HF Sinclair. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of HF Sinclair compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of HF Sinclair's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of HF Sinclair's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on HF Sinclair analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair is an integrated petroleum refiner that owns and operates seven refineries serving the Rockies, midcontinent, Southwest, and Pacific Northwest, with a total crude oil throughput capacity of 678,000 barrels per day. It can produce 380 million gallons of renewable diesel annually. It holds a marketing business with over 300 distributors and 1,500 wholesale branded sites across 30 states. It also owns and operates 4,400 miles of petroleum product pipelines and terminals principally in the southwestern United States.

HF Sinclair: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: HF Sinclair's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -19.07%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: HF Sinclair's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -1.06%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HF Sinclair's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.78%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): HF Sinclair's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.45%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: HF Sinclair's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.