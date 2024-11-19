A Closer Look at 13 Analyst Recommendations For GoDaddy

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $186.15, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.66% increase from the previous average price target of $176.17.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of GoDaddy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Raises Outperform $225.00 $200.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $190.00 $175.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $190.00 $170.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $200.00 $186.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Raises Outperform $200.00 $190.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $176.00 $172.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $186.00 $186.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $170.00 $170.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Overweight $185.00 $165.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $170.00 $170.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $172.00 $160.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $170.00 - Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $186.00 $170.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to GoDaddy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of GoDaddy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of GoDaddy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of GoDaddy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is a provider of domain registration and aftermarket services, website hosting, security, design, and business productivity tools, commerce solutions, and domain registry services. The company primarily targets micro- to small businesses, website design professionals, registrar peers, and domain investors. Since acquiring payment processing platform Poynt in 2021, the company has expanded into omnicommerce solutions, including offering an online payment gateway and offline point-of-sale devices.

Financial Milestones: GoDaddy's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: GoDaddy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.28%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: GoDaddy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.6% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): GoDaddy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 74.17% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): GoDaddy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: GoDaddy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 10.97. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

