A Closer Look at 12 Analyst Recommendations For Topgolf Callaway Brands

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $13.42, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Experiencing a 25.61% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $18.04.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Topgolf Callaway Brands. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Wold B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $12.00 $18.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Hold $10.00 $13.00 Alexander Perry B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Alexander Perry B of A Securities Raises Neutral $14.00 $13.00 George Kelly Roth MKM Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Lowers Hold $12.00 $40.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $14.00 $15.00 Joseph Altobello Raymond James Lowers Outperform $14.00 $17.50 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $10.00 $11.00 George Kelly Roth MKM Lowers Buy $17.00 $20.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $16.00 $20.00 Alexander Perry B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $13.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Topgolf Callaway Brands. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Topgolf Callaway Brands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Topgolf Callaway Brands's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Topgolf Callaway Brands's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Topgolf Callaway Brands's Background

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp is a modern golf and active lifestyle company that provides world-class golf entertainment experiences, designs and manufactures premium golf equipment, and sells golf and active lifestyle apparel and other accessories through brands such as, Topgolf, Callaway Golf, Odyssey, TravisMathew, Jack Wolfskin, OGIO and Toptracer. The company's reportable segments are; Topgolf, Golf Equipment and Active Lifestyle. Majority of the revenue is generated from its Topgolf segment which is predominantly comprised of service revenues and expenses from the company operated Topgolf venues, Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology, and WGT digital golf game. Geographically, majority of the revenue for the company is derived from United States.

Key Indicators: Topgolf Callaway Brands's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Topgolf Callaway Brands faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.86% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Topgolf Callaway Brands's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.36% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Topgolf Callaway Brands's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.59%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Topgolf Callaway Brands's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.68% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, Topgolf Callaway Brands faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

