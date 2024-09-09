A Closer Look at 12 Analyst Recommendations For Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Jazz Pharmaceuticals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $164.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $210.00 and a low estimate of $113.00. This current average has decreased by 3.24% from the previous average price target of $170.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Jazz Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $140.00 $140.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $202.00 $190.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $140.00 $140.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $166.00 $188.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $174.00 $175.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $140.00 Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $205.00 $208.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Joel Beatty Baird Lowers Outperform $154.00 $160.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $150.00 $160.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Neutral $113.00 $117.00 Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $210.00 $222.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jazz Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Jazz Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Jazz Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Jazz Pharmaceuticals's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Jazz Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is an Ireland-domiciled biopharmaceutical firm focused primarily on treatments for sleeping disorders and oncology. Jazz has nine approved drugs across neuroscience and oncology indications; its portfolio includes Xyrem and Xywav for narcolepsy, Zepzelca for the treatment of metastatic small cell lung cancer, Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia. In May 2021, Jazz acquired GW Pharmaceuticals and gained its leading product, Epidiolex for the treatment of severe, rare forms of epilepsy.

Understanding the Numbers: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Jazz Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.95% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.46%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jazz Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jazz Pharmaceuticals's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.49%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.54.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JAZZ

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for JAZZ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.