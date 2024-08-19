A Closer Look at 12 Analyst Recommendations For Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $166.92, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $113.00. A 3.36% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $172.73.

A clear picture of Jazz Pharmaceuticals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $202.00 $190.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $140.00 $140.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $166.00 $188.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $174.00 $175.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $140.00 Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $205.00 $208.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Joel Beatty Baird Lowers Outperform $154.00 $160.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $150.00 $160.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Neutral $113.00 $117.00 Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $210.00 $222.00 Madhu Kumar Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $169.00 -

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is an Ireland-domiciled biopharmaceutical firm focused primarily on treatments for sleeping disorders and oncology. Jazz has nine approved drugs across neuroscience and oncology indications; its portfolio includes Xyrem and Xywav for narcolepsy, Zepzelca for the treatment of metastatic small cell lung cancer, Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia. In May 2021, Jazz acquired GW Pharmaceuticals and gained its leading product, Epidiolex for the treatment of severe, rare forms of epilepsy.

A Deep Dive into Jazz Pharmaceuticals's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Jazz Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.95% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jazz Pharmaceuticals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

