A Closer Look at 12 Analyst Recommendations For Impinj

Analysts' ratings for Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $165.58, with a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $140.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $143.73, the current average has increased by 15.2%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Impinj among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $180.00 $150.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $195.00 $195.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $156.00 $156.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $195.00 $160.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Buy $200.00 $135.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $156.00 $130.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $150.00 $140.00 Scott Searle Roth MKM Raises Buy $145.00 $125.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $150.00 $130.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $160.00 $130.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $140.00 $130.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $160.00 -

Discovering Impinj: A Closer Look

Impinj Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Geographically, the company has a business presence in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, of which key revenue is derived from the operations in the Asia Pacific region.

Impinj: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Impinj faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.56% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Impinj's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 44.99%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Impinj's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 57.57%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Impinj's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 8.94%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Impinj's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.42. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

