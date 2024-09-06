A Closer Look at 11 Analyst Recommendations For Tractor Supply

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $288.45, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $260.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.28% from the previous average price target of $287.64.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Tractor Supply among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $260.00 $250.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $280.00 $290.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Neutral $270.00 $270.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $293.00 $289.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $300.00 $305.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $305.00 $305.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $295.00 $285.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $305.00 $305.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $290.00 $295.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $295.00 $290.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tractor Supply. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tractor Supply compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Tractor Supply's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Tractor Supply's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tractor Supply analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company targets recreational farmers and ranchers and has little exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations. Currently, the company operates 2,254 of its namesake banners in 49 states, including 81 Orscheln Farm and Home stores (rebranded as Tractor Supply), along with 205 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores. Stores are generally concentrated in rural communities, as opposed to urban and suburban areas. In fiscal 2023, revenue consisted primarily of livestock, equine & agriculture (27%), companion animal (25%), and seasonal & recreation (22%).

Tractor Supply: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Tractor Supply's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.48%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tractor Supply's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.01% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tractor Supply's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.2%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tractor Supply's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.4%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, Tractor Supply adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TSCO

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Citigroup Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2022 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for TSCO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.