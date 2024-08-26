A Closer Look at 11 Analyst Recommendations For Sherwin-Williams

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $376.27, with a high estimate of $418.00 and a low estimate of $325.00. Observing a 5.83% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $355.55.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sherwin-Williams by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laurence Alexander Jefferies Raises Buy $415.00 $392.00 Kenneth Zener Keybanc Raises Overweight $410.00 $400.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $418.00 $370.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $355.00 $315.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Raises Neutral $325.00 $310.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $375.00 $338.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $350.00 $320.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $386.00 $360.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $390.00 $344.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $355.00 $385.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $360.00 $377.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sherwin-Williams. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sherwin-Williams compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sherwin-Williams's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Sherwin-Williams's Background

Sherwin-Williams is the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company has over 5,000 stores and sells premium paint at higher price points than most competitors. Sherwin-Williams also sells paint-related products in big-box stores and provides coatings for original equipment manufacturers.

Financial Insights: Sherwin-Williams

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sherwin-Williams's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.5% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sherwin-Williams's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 24.53%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sherwin-Williams's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, Sherwin-Williams faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

