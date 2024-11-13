A Closer Look at 11 Analyst Recommendations For Progyny

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $24.09, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average represents a 19.22% decrease from the previous average price target of $29.82.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Progyny among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $17.00 $18.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $19.00 $26.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $25.00 $25.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $18.00 $24.00 Glen Santangelo Jefferies Lowers Buy $24.00 $31.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Buy $26.00 $33.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $22.00 $31.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $25.00 $37.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $21.00 $25.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $37.00 $37.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $31.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Progyny. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Progyny compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Progyny's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Progyny's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Progyny

Progyny Inc is a company engaged in specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Its clients include employers across various industries. The fertility benefits solution consists of the treatment services (Smart Cycles), access to the Progyny network of high-quality fertility specialists that perform the Smart Cycle treatments and active management of the selective network of high-quality provider clinics.

Progyny's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Progyny's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.85%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Progyny's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.42%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progyny's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.21%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progyny's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.21%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Progyny's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

