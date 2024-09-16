A Closer Look at 11 Analyst Recommendations For ONEOK

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $94.36, a high estimate of $111.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.46% from the previous average price target of $87.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of ONEOK's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $94.00 $82.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $111.00 $103.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Buy $102.00 $85.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $102.00 $88.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $91.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $89.00 $84.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $91.00 $85.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $83.00 $81.00 Sunil Sibal Seaport Global Raises Buy $89.00 $88.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Raises Neutral $85.00 $81.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $92.00 $89.00

Delving into ONEOK's Background

Oneok provides natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation as well as natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. It owns extensive assets in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions.

Financial Milestones: ONEOK's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, ONEOK showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 31.14% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ONEOK's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.94%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ONEOK's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ONEOK's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ONEOK's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

