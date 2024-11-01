A Closer Look at 11 Analyst Recommendations For Mastercard

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Mastercard (NYSE:MA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $557.18, a high estimate of $593.00, and a low estimate of $509.00. This current average has increased by 4.63% from the previous average price target of $532.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Mastercard. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $580.00 $515.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $580.00 $593.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $565.00 $536.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $593.00 $570.00 David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $575.00 $545.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $576.00 $536.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Neutral $509.00 $480.00 Dominick Gabriele Compass Point Announces Neutral $525.00 - Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $570.00 $500.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $520.00 $520.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $536.00 $530.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Mastercard. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mastercard compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Mastercard's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Mastercard's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Key Indicators: Mastercard's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Mastercard displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Mastercard's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 46.8% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 44.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mastercard's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Mastercard's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.1. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

