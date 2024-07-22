A Closer Look at 11 Analyst Recommendations For Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $99.18, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. This current average has increased by 1.96% from the previous average price target of $97.27.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Intra-Cellular Therapies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $94.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Neutral $83.00 $85.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $103.00 $103.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Buy $100.00 $96.00 Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $113.00 $107.00 Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $94.00 $90.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $120.00 $120.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $78.00 $75.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $120.00 $120.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops novel drugs for treating diseases of the central nervous system. The company is focused on the delivery and clinical development of small-molecule drugs that address needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Intra-Cellular maintains proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's business segment is discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Intra-Cellular Therapies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 52.9%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Intra-Cellular Therapies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intra-Cellular Therapies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intra-Cellular Therapies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Intra-Cellular Therapies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

