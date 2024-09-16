A Closer Look at 11 Analyst Recommendations For EastGroup Props

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on EastGroup Props (NYSE:EGP), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for EastGroup Props, revealing an average target of $198.64, a high estimate of $214.00, and a low estimate of $186.00. Observing a 11.31% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $178.45.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive EastGroup Props is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $204.00 $192.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Raises Outperform $200.00 $175.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $192.00 $188.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $214.00 $179.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $186.00 $158.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $209.00 $208.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $190.00 $176.00 Todd Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $198.00 $178.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $186.00 $172.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $198.00 $175.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $208.00 $162.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to EastGroup Props. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of EastGroup Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for EastGroup Props's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of EastGroup Props's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EastGroup Props analyst ratings.

Get to Know EastGroup Props Better

EastGroup Properties Inc is an equity real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in Sunbelt markets throughout the United States, predominantly in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. The company manages a portfolio of industrial properties. The vast majority of these properties are multi-tenant business distribution buildings that provide large warehousing and office space for customers. The company derives its revenue in the form of rental income.

Financial Insights: EastGroup Props

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: EastGroup Props's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 34.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EastGroup Props's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.04%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EastGroup Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.19%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: EastGroup Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.61.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EGP

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 BTIG Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Nov 2021 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for EGP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.