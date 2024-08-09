A Closer Look at 11 Analyst Recommendations For Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, revealing an average target of $68.64, a high estimate of $97.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.86% increase from the previous average price target of $63.64.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $73.00 $74.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $54.00 $47.00 Yasmeen Rahimi Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $97.00 $97.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $74.00 $55.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Brian Skorney Baird Raises Outperform $62.00 $52.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $70.00 $50.00 Josh Schimmer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $65.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

Discovering Crinetics Pharmaceuticals: A Closer Look

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -76.11%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10457.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -9.47% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CRNX

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 JMP Securities Initiates Coverage On Market Outperform Nov 2021 Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage On Outperform Nov 2021 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CRNX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.