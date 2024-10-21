A Closer Look at 11 Analyst Recommendations For Aptiv

Ratings for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $88.27, a high estimate of $113.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. Highlighting a 1.59% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $89.70.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Aptiv among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $113.00 $107.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $102.00 $105.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $68.00 $70.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $87.00 $78.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $74.00 - Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $87.00 $85.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $85.00 $86.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $70.00 $75.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $100.00 $105.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $107.00 $104.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $78.00 $82.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Aptiv. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Aptiv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Aptiv's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Aptiv's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Aptiv analyst ratings.

About Aptiv

Aptiv's signal and power solutions segment supplies components and systems that make up a vehicle's electrical system, including wiring assemblies and harnesses, connectors, electrical centers, and hybrid electrical systems. The advanced safety and user experience segment provides body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, advanced driver-assist technologies, and displays, as well as the development of software for these systems. In 2023, Aptiv's top 10 customers accounted for 54% of revenue, all of which were less than 10%. Historically, General Motors, Stellantis, Ford, and Volkswagen, have been the firms largest customers. North America, Europe, and Asia represented approximately 37%, 33%, and 28% of total 2023 revenue, respectively.

Aptiv's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Aptiv's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.87% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Aptiv's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.57% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aptiv's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.31% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Aptiv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.66, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for APTV

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Dec 2021 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for APTV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.