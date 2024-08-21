A Closer Look at 10 Analyst Recommendations For Monolithic Power Systems

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $955.3, along with a high estimate of $1100.00 and a low estimate of $880.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 15.11% increase from the previous average price target of $829.90.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Monolithic Power Systems's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Ramsay TD Cowen Raises Buy $1100.00 $925.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $1000.00 $800.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $880.00 $880.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $900.00 $750.00 Melissa Fairbanks Raymond James Raises Outperform $925.00 $770.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $1075.00 $975.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $918.00 $799.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Raises Buy $880.00 $800.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $975.00 $850.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $900.00 $750.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Monolithic Power Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Monolithic Power Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Monolithic Power Systems's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Monolithic Power Systems: A Closer Look

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, and it serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

Breaking Down Monolithic Power Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Monolithic Power Systems's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.03%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Monolithic Power Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.84%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Monolithic Power Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

