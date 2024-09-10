A Closer Look at 10 Analyst Recommendations For Kimco Realty

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $24.5, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.81% from the previous average price target of $22.11.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kimco Realty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $24.00 $22.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $22.00 $21.00 Tammi Fique Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $21.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $23.00 $21.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $23.00 $20.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $25.00 - Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Outperform $23.00 $21.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Overweight $24.00 $22.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $29.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kimco Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Kimco Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Get to Know Kimco Realty Better

One of the oldest real estate investment trusts in the United States, Kimco Realty owns interests in 569 shopping centers throughout major markets in the US, representing roughly 87 million square feet.

Breaking Down Kimco Realty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Kimco Realty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.96%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Kimco Realty's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kimco Realty's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kimco Realty's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kimco Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

