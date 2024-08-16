A Closer Look at 10 Analyst Recommendations For Invitation Homes

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $38.1, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Observing a 1.06% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $37.70.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Invitation Homes. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $42.00 $41.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $37.00 $38.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $37.00 $37.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $37.00 $39.00 Derek Johnston Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $41.00 $35.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $37.00 $36.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $38.00 $38.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $36.00 $35.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Neutral $36.00 $37.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Overweight $40.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Invitation Homes. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Invitation Homes compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Invitation Homes's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Invitation Homes's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Invitation Homes's Background

Invitation Homes owns a portfolio of over 84,000 single-family rental homes. The company focuses on owning homes in the starter and move-up segments of the housing market with an average sale price around $350,000 and generally less than 1,800 square feet. The portfolio is spread across 16 target markets that feature high employment and household formation growth with almost 70% of the portfolio in the Western U.S. and Florida; 15 of the 16 markets featuring average rents lower than homeownership costs.

Financial Milestones: Invitation Homes's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Invitation Homes displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.84%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Invitation Homes's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.17%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invitation Homes's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invitation Homes's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Invitation Homes's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.85.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

