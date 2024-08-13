A Closer Look at 10 Analyst Recommendations For HF Sinclair

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $60.4, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.92%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of HF Sinclair among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Buy $70.00 $73.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $53.00 $51.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $60.00 $61.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $61.00 $75.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $51.00 $56.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $59.00 $61.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $56.00 $60.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $61.00 $64.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $58.00 $65.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $75.00 $76.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to HF Sinclair. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of HF Sinclair compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for HF Sinclair's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into HF Sinclair's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on HF Sinclair analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair is an integrated petroleum refiner that owns and operates seven refineries serving the Rockies, midcontinent, Southwest, and Pacific Northwest, with a total crude oil throughput capacity of 678,000 barrels per day. It can produce 380 million gallons of renewable diesel annually. It holds a marketing business with over 300 distributors and 1,500 wholesale branded sites across 30 states. It also owns and operates 4,400 miles of petroleum product pipelines and terminals principally in the southwestern United States.

HF Sinclair's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: HF Sinclair's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.16%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): HF Sinclair's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.5%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): HF Sinclair's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.86%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.31.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.