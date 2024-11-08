A Closer Look at 10 Analyst Recommendations For Genmab

Analysts' ratings for Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Genmab, presenting an average target of $46.0, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.73%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Genmab among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Etzer Darout BMO Capital Raises Outperform $48.00 $46.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Vikram Purohit Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $31.00 $31.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $53.00 Vikram Purohit Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $31.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Genmab. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Genmab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Genmab's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Genmab's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Genmab analyst ratings.

Delving into Genmab's Background

Genmab AS is a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company specializing in antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Genmab's proprietary antibody technologies are DuoBody, HexaBody, DuoHexaBody, and HexElect. Johnson & Johnson partnered with Genmab to create Darzalex, which is regarded as the standard of care for multiple myeloma and is Genmab's leading product. Genmab also has Tepezza for thyroid eye disease (partnered with Horizon), Kesimpta for relapsing multiple sclerosis (partnered with Novartis), Rybrevant (partnered with Johnson & Johnson) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Tivdak (partnered with Seagen) for cervical cancer, and Epkinly (partnered with AbbVie) for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Genmab has several pipeline candidates targeting other oncologic indications.

Breaking Down Genmab's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Genmab's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.57%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Genmab's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.85%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genmab's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.03%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genmab's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.23%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Genmab's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GMAB

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Market Perform Jan 2022 HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2022 Guggenheim Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for GMAB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.