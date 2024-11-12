A Closer Look at 10 Analyst Recommendations For Axsome Therapeutics

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Axsome Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $131.9, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $107.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.77% increase from the previous average price target of $130.89.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Axsome Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $131.00 $130.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $107.00 $107.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $107.00 $107.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $107.00 $107.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $107.00 $107.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Cerena Chen Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $140.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Axsome Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Axsome Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Axsome Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Axsome Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Axsome Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapies for the management of the central nervous system, or CNS, disorders for which there are limited treatment options. Its pipeline products include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14. It manages its business as one operating segment and reporting unit, which is the business of developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders.

Financial Insights: Axsome Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Axsome Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 86.65% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -91.03%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axsome Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -64.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axsome Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -14.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, Axsome Therapeutics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

